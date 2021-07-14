V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.01. 42,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

