Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Buys 587,002 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RAIN) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 587,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $9,080,920.94.

Shares of RAIN opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

