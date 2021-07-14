Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 1,081.9% in June

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 1,081.9% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 180,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

