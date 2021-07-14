Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $143.42 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.