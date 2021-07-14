Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,811. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.