Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,188,000 after acquiring an additional 669,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $226.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

