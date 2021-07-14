Vaxart, Inc. (NYSE:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd Sells 47,555 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NYSE:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,416.00.

Shares of NYSE:VXRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 3,945,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258,046. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

