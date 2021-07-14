Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,114. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

