Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $552,821.79 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.61, for a total value of $552,821.79.

VEEV stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.93. 7,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.53 and a twelve month high of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

