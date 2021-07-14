Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin Sells 567,641 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,733,174.10.

Shares of NYSE VLDR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

