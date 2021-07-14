Ventas’ (VTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 102,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,478. Ventas has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -235.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.