Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VCYT. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $5,977,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

