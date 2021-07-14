Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The Progressive by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.93. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $1,190,040.00. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.