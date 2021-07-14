Veritable L.P. Buys 394 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $173.39 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

