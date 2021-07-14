Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 529.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

