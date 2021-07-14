Veritable L.P. Has $3.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.48 and a 12-month high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

