Veritable L.P. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

