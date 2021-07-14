Veritable L.P. Has $3.60 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $488.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

