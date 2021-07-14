Veritable L.P. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $407.51 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

