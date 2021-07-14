Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

