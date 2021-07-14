Veritable L.P. Purchases 673 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

