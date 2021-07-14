Veritable L.P. Sells 1,766 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

