Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $224.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.