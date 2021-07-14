Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32,740.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 607.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 198,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $377.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

