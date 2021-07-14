Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VZ opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

