Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

VRS stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

