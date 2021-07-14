Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Sells $730,449.00 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 52,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $478.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.84. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

