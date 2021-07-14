Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.99. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4,078 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $2,940,876 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.