Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 34,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,899,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Specifically, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,876. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

