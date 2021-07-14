Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

VERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

