Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

