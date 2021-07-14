VIDY Market Capitalization Tops $18.02 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $18.02 million and $517,501.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00823616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005414 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

