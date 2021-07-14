Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

