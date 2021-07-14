VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VirTra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

VTSI stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

