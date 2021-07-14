Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 830 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

