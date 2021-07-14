Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.08. 2,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,918. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.29.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

