Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,459. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.