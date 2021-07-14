Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.23 Million in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.22. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.