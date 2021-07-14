Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 31,463 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,792. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.