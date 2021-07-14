Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vistra stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vistra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 566,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

