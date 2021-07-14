Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.76 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.