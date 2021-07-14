Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

DNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,914. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

