Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.45. 156,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,926. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $335.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

