Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

