VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $8,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.56. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 over the last three months. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

