Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €215.25 ($253.24) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €219.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.