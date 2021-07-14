Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €215.25 ($253.24) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €219.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.