Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 200,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00.

Vonage stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.