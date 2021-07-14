W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 18,581 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPKE) Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47.

Spark Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 110,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,228. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

