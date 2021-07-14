WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s current price.

WKME has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

WKME stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

